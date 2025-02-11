The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) will this year launch the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2 as it upscales efforts to combat corruption.

The launch follows the successful implementation of the first strategy, which sought to curb corruption and restore public confidence in government institutions.

ZACC’s acting executive secretary, Charity Matumbi said, “We came 21 out of 100, but some of the variables were not indicative of our work as ZAAC. These include strides that we have made, for example, in asset recovery and forfeiture as well as money laundering.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has improved its corruption perception rankings as evidenced by the 2024 Corruption Perception Index Report released this Tuesday.

“This is a result of National Anti-Corruption Strategy 1 launched a few years back, but we still need to see more being done, including public participation in fighting corruption,” Transparency International Zimbabwe’s executive director, Tafadzwa Chikumbu said.

“All sectors must come on board to ensure a corruption-free society,” Civic Society representative Bishop Albert Chikuni said.

The National Anti-Corruption Strategy One, implemented over the past few years, included initiatives aimed at improving public sector accountability, streamlining procurement processes, and establishing whistleblower protection.

