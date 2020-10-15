THE Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) which has been under blame from some quarters in terms of how it was treating graft cases has embarked on a recruitment drive as part of efforts to strengthen its investigation wing.

ZACC is the constitutional body mandated to investigate corruption cases, but has been under fire with some critics saying it is a toothless dog, and is failing to effectively deal with corruption cases in the country.

Speaking at the official opening of the ZACC Basic Investigation Course in Harare this Wednesday, the anti-graft body Chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the coming in of newly recruited officers will enhance the organisation’s capacity to fight corruption.

“Your recruitment to ZACC is therefore a welcome development as it not only makes the work easier to the already team in place but intensifies the fight against corruption,” she said.

Turning to the new officers, Justice Matanda-Moyo challenged them to create a culture of team work.

“ZACC has the culture of teamwork and capacitation. Departments do not work in silos they work together as one ZACC the behaviour of lone rangers is not tolerated.”

This comes after the anti-graft body launched the whistle blower platform and set up the assert recovery unit as part of sharpening its teeth in fighting corruption.

-ZBC/ Zwnews

