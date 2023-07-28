Former cabinet minister and 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has visited his home, in a move he views as sinister political persecution.

Kasukuwere describes it as: “Desperation on steroids!” Zacc is yet to explain the controversial move.

“Why is the regime sending ZACC to my family home. What valuation are you carrying out? @edmnangagwa Is it criminal to contest you?”

The Supreme Court has just dismissed Kasukuwere’s appeal against disqualification from running for president.

Zwnews