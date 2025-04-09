Image: alamy

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, -ZACC- and the Interpol NCB Harare have formalised a collaborative partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding, in a move aimed at bolstering the nation’s anti-corruption efforts.

The collaboration between Interpol NCB Harare and ZACC is set to streamline information sharing and intelligence gathering between the two entities in line with emerging trends.

“The MOU integrates ZACC into INTERPOOL’s Global Communication System optimising real-time data exchange and operational coordination to address transnational crimes.

“The collaboration will enhance the commission’s forensic, investigative and asset recovery capacities,” ZACC Chairperson, Michael Reza said.

Key areas of cooperation include joint investigations, training on financial crime, and crucially, improved strategies for the extradition of corrupt individuals who have fled the country.

“This partnership will enhance the sharing of intelligence and information on corruption cases, suspects and their networks.

“The ZACC will have access to global intelligence enabling them to streamline investigations through utilisation of INTERPOL databases,” CID Chief Director, Chrispen Charumbira said.

Officials say that the expected outcome of this partnership is a more robust and effective anti-corruption framework, leading to a more transparent and accountable Zimbabwe.

ZBC