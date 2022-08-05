The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested National Social Security Authority (NSSA) director of corporate affairs David Makwara (pictured) for alleged fraud involving more than US$182 000.

John Makamure, the ZACC spokesperson, confirmed the development.

“Allegations are that in August 2021, Makwara hatched a plan to defraud NSSA of thousands of United States dollars by misrepresenting to the Authority that Zivo Project Management (Pvt) Ltd intended to carry out renovations works worth US$18 2661.77.”

Makwara is accused of later converting the money to his own use.

Makamure says ZACC’s investigations unearthed that, in order to get hard cash, Zivo Project Management transferred a total of US$171 600 to Mashwede Diesel Services’s bank account, and US$165 000 was subsequently availed in cash.

Meanwhile, NSSA is also under investigations amid allegations that there is rampant corruption taking place there.

At some point the police and ZACC officers had to literally camp at the NSSA headquarters probing alleged corrupt deals.

For years, pensioners have been complaining not getting their monies despite having had made contributions.

Zwnews