A prominent Bulawayo businessman Mohammed Daka, who was on Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) most wanted list in connection with fraudulent activities and ownership claims at Fools Mine could not fool the antigraft unit as he was arrested during a foiled attempt to skip into Botswana.

ZiMining can authoritatively reveal that Daka produced a shocker, escaping in a movie style when ZACC officials tried to apprehend him at his home in the wee of Thursday morning.

It is alleged that when ZACC officials arrived at Daka’s house to extract him for questioning, he jumped out through the window and scaled a perimeter wall clad in boxer shorts.

However, Daka’s lucky ran out when he was arrested at Plumtree Border Post trying to skip into the neighboring Botswana around midday.

It is alleged that Daka is facing charges related to attempting to seize control of Sheng AN Mining, a registered mining company in Umguza and selling its excavator valued at USD 300 000 for USD150.000.

He is also accused of violating bail conditions when he was arrested in the border town.

Daka, a notorious character together with his accomplice Dumisani Dube are said to have caused the arrest of businessmen Munyaradzi Charakupa, Victor Jaja, Tawanda Mangi, Paul Chikaingesu and Percy member on trumped up fraud and extortion charges.

The five businessmen were acquitted by Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja.

It is alleged that the mine at the center of the wrangle had changed its name from Fools Investments to Sheng AN Mining in 2022 but Daka allegedly claimed ownership and sold the excavator with the help of corporate rescue practitioner Dumisani Dube who stuttered in court when the duo had falsely accused.

Earlier before his arrest, ZACC officials in Bulawayo, who spoke on condition of anonymity had told ZiMining that Daka was believed to be hiding at accomplice Dube residence.

Fools Mine is a gold mine situated in the Hope Fountain area, about 18 kilometers from Bulawayo along the Matopos highway and now Daka claims to be its director.

Fools Mine is known for its rich fine gold deposits, primarily extracted through the elution process.

This method is capital-intensive, requiring significant investment in proper plant and equipment to maximise ore extraction and tonnage output.

Originally owned by the late former Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Shuixing Xu, and prominent Harare-based businessman, Mr Wang, the mine’s ownership became contentious following the ambassador’s death.

Shuixing Xu was allegedly poisoned and died in February 2021 after returning to China in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding his death still remains sketchy until this day.

His son, Xiaofei Xu, took over operations but faced manipulation and threats from Daka, who was part of the mine’s management.

Daka allegedly coerced Xiaofei into making unexplained payments and claimed to be affiliated with the CIO.

Disputes escalated, leading to Xiaofei’s deportation from Zimbabwe.

Daka is strongly believed to have been behind the deportation of Xiaofei.

Upon Xiaofei Xu’s departure, his lawyer, Marshall Rubvuwe, was given power of attorney to manage the mine. However, Daka began claiming full ownership, citing debts owed to him by the mine.

He lied that he was a shareholder with his shareholding at 52 percent. Using his fake shareholding power, he went on to grab and sell functional machinery, including an excavator valued at USD 281 750, a VW Amarok, and two Honda Fit vehicles.

Daka was arrested and taken to court on July 17, 2024, for these actions.

Daka’s fraudulent activities extended to manipulating the Indigenous law to produce fake documents to claim ownership, resulting in a court battle with Rubvuwe.

Despite hiring prominent lawyers and attempting to bribe court officials, Daka’s efforts were unsuccessful.

Daka’s arrest follows Wang’s complaint to ZACC.

Daka is expected to appear in court soon.

Zi-Mining