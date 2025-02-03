The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it is targeting to recover US$8 million this year from people and companies that fail to disclose their sources of wealth.

Apparently, vice president Constantino Chiwenga recently warned against corrupt tendencies and those with unexplained wealth.

Speaking at the funeral of national hero Justin Mupamhanga at the National Heroes Acre recently, Chiwenga criticised politically connected businessmen, calling them “zvigananda” (leeches) and vowed to take action against them.

Chiwenga said the founding principles of Zimbabwe were based on equal opportunities for all, not for those who profit from corruption and looting.

He said: “We all swore to a shared future in which everyone had a place on the table, a place in the sun, for a culture of equal opportunity where every Zimbabwean served in equal measure.

“Zveubvanzu ubvanzu kudya kwemhumi takazviramba.

“Our Vision 2030 is for all of us, kwete dzamunoti mbinga, kuhondo taizviti zvigananda, those who grow big tummies through ill-gotten wealth and questionable morals.”

Zwnews