Youths must go to church, Prepare for life in heaven: GEN CHIWENGA

Zimbabweans must desist from fighting and embrace peace and unity, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Speaking at the burial of the late Ambuya Mary Rushwaya, mother to Defence and War Veterans Affairs Secretary Mr Martin Rushwaya at Glen Forest Tuesday, VP Chiwenga said Man’s existence on earth was only temporary hence people must prepare for eternal life in heaven and desist from acts of violence.

“If death is everyone’s fate, how are we supposed to live? Let us live together in unity. Let us not fight one another as we are God’s children and God abhors fighting,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said fighting does not take the nation anywhere.

VP Chiwenga encouraged youths to go to church.

He said while Ambuya Rushwaya had completed her journey, she left behind a legacy, which youths of today must emulate and uphold.

VP Chiwenga, who said he had known Ambuya Rushwaya since the time when her son was still at university, described her as an iconic teacher who stuck to the church doctrine.

“As we leave here, let us learn to be peaceful. Let us not fight. It is better for our youths to go to church than be used to do irrational things,” added VP Chiwenga.

