A press conference to be held by a faction of the National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), and faction leader Andreas Ethan Mathibela, has been disrupted by members of the police and youth calling themselves Youth Connect.

According to CITE, the press conference was billed to take place at the Bulawayo Media Centre.

Apparently, Mathibela recently held a press conference where he supported war veteran Blessed Geza’s sentiments urging President Mnangagwa to step down.

The war veterans accused Mnangagwa of nepotism, corruption and failure to manage the country’s affairs among other things.

Prior to this Geza had called for the removal of President Mnangagwa from office saying he had failed dismally.

