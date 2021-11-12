Concerned youth and political activist, Jacob Lawrence Sedze has pledged to stop ZANU-PF vote rigging in Uzumba-Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) by funding opposition to deploy election monitors and plug off loopholes.

UMP is believed to be a determining ‘electoral college’ in Zimbabwean elections which has over the years swayed the vote in favor of ZANU-PF, amid vote rigging claims.

At some point, people were even made to believe that whoever wins the UMP region, automatically wins the election at the national level.

Meanwhile, Sedze says the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance failed to deploy monitors in most parts of UMP, during the 2018 elections thereby increasing vote rigging chances by ZANU-PF.

“In 2018, MDC-A failed to deploy agencies to monitor the election process in most parts of Uzumba, increasing vote rigging!

‘I’m therefore going to pledge USD1000 for the party to deploy election agencies in Uzumba!

@daddyhope screenshot this & remind me in January 2023!”

Meanwhile, Sedze encourages fellow youths to contest for Parliamentary seats in 2023. He says young people should flood Parliament come 2023 and urged politial parties to invest in the youths.

“In 2023, I wish to run for a parliamentary seat. I am never too young to lead, I wish to encourage young pple to contest as MPs & councillors in 2023.

“Let’s flood parliament & cabinet, let’s support each other. Political parties should invest on its youths. Give us a chance,” he says.

Sedze says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party have failed the nation and should be voted out.

Zwnews