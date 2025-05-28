SPEECH BY THE PRESIDENT, HIS EXCELLENCY, DR E. D. MNANGAGWA AT THE LAUNCH OF THE ZIMBABWE MEDIA POLICY STATE HOUSE -HARARE 28 MAY 2025

Director of Ceremonies; Vice President, Hon. Gen. (Rtd) Dr. C. G. D. N. Chiwenga; Vice President, Hon. Col. (Rtd) K. C. D. Mohadi; National Chairman of ZANU PF and Minister of Defence, Hon. O. C. Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri; Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Hon. C. Z. Tawengwa; Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Dr. J. Muswere; Chief Secretary Dr. M. Rushwaya; to the Senior Government Officials; Distinguished Guests; Ladies and Gentlemen.

I am honoured to officiate at this occasion, marking the launch of the Zimbabwe Media Policy.

This policy comes at a time, when both the global and local media ecosystems are witnessing an unprecedented transformation, ushered by emerging technologies.

Additionally, Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly revolutionising all aspects of our social and economic sectors, with the media industry being no exception.

Artificial Intelligence has reshaped information gathering, analysis, production, and dissemination.

This and other related innovations in science and technologyhave collectively increased the speed, interactivity and reach of journalism, while also presenting new opportunities and challenges.

These relate to accuracy, ethics and information overload, among others.

The extensive and multi-pronged implications of these developments, especially on the global South, Africa and us in Zimbabwe have the danger of challenging our respective national sovereignty and democracy.

Through the promulgation of the National Media Policy, we are launching today, my Government is strengthening and guaranteeing that our citizens will have access to factual, verified, accurate, and reliable information.

These are all important ingredients to accelerate our country’s national development agenda.

Further, our philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhu-le-kelwe ngabanikazi balo,’ demands that we deploy, information in our reach in the context of the unique rich history, culture and vision of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

Through this policy, my Government seeks to ensure protection against the significant ever looming threats to facts, ethics, diversity and cultural plurality by the global tech infrastructure.

Hence our regulatory efforts, content and platform accountability, as well as support for Zimbabwe’s independent content ecosystem, will be enhanced.

Addressing issues related to market dominance, privacy, misinformation, disinformation and user rights are areas that are encapsulated in this Policy.

In this regard, there must be ripple benefits from regulating Big-Tech services, including through taxation and fair payment.

Digital taxes and fair revenue sharing from all media players should contribute to local economies and content creators.

The need and importance of protecting users from exploitative practices and promoting digital literacy so that users safely navigate online environments cannot be over emphasised.

It is pleasing to note that the formulation and subsequent launch of the Media Policy is in keeping with Sections 61 and 62 of our national constitution, which sets out fundamental principles guiding our media, practitioners in the sector and access to information.

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen; My Government regards both our public and privatemedia as strategic cogs towards achieving our national development aspirations and Vision 2030.

It is my expectation that the sector functions as the symbolic ‘eye’ and ‘mirror’ of society, providing an honest and grounded reflection of our realities.

This role should never be taken lightly. As the media industry and media practitioners informs, scrutinises and influences socio-economic developments, for the betterment of our country, you must be vigilant.

Your responsible operations should also foster an informed, engaged, constitutional and democratic Zimbabwe.

The past trends where media practitioners competed for prominence on the degree to which they demonised our country, has no place in the

Zimbabwe we fought for, we are building and we all want.

The role of the media towards mobilising resources, fostering innovation and creating an environment conducive for investors to set up business as we march forward, towards an upper middle-income economy is also applauded.

However, I challenge the media fraternity, along with other stakeholders, to scale up our ongoing quest to shape a positive image, about ourbeloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

On their part, citizens must use various media platformsto accelerate progress, as well as galvanise the nation towards production and productivity across all sectors as well as inclusive growth and the attainment of our national development goals.

No one and no place must be left behind.

Ladies and Gentlemen; Under my leadership, the media will continue to be our cornerstone for promoting unity, peace, social cohesion, harmony and the love for our country.

The Media Policy we are launching is an important cog that must help realise an intricate balance between freedom of expression and the need for content and platform accountability.

We are a nation strongly rooted in our value systems, dignity and integrity. These cardinal values must result in ethical journalism.

Content that harms our country and fellow citizens has no space in our constitutional democracy.

The law and justice system will take its course on all those who infringe on the rights of others on media platforms.

The values of Ubuntu/Hunhu, must always inspire us to balance our individual and collective rights.

Ladies and Gentlemen; To date, my Government continues to implement several development programmes and projects to consolidate the gains of democratising the media space and environment.

Community Radio Stations have been licenced, which have proved crucial in revitalising the indigenous languages and cultures of our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

By sharing traditional knowledge and fostering community participation, Community Radio Stations are helping to preserve and promote our rich heritage and identity.

Capacity-building programmes to guarantee the efficacy of these and other stations, will be supported by my administration.

It is commendable that the modernisation of Zimpapers is now at an advanced stage.

The project aims to make Zimpapers more competitive in the digital age, improve news delivery speed and meet the ever-evolving needs of our audience.

Under the 2nd phase of the Zim-Digital Programme, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation studios in Bulawayo at Montrose have been digitalised.

Funds have also been set aside to develop content creation hubs, which will result in modern media organisations andempower our creatives to produce diverse, high-quality content for a competitive local media industry.

Fellow Zimbabweans; We are the custodians of our own stories and narratives. For far too long, our narrative has been deconstructed, distorted and misrepresented.

As we implement the Media Policy, let us reclaim and correct this anomaly.

A truthful, coherent and positive story of Zimbabwe will consolidate our national peace, unity and accelerate our development.

The time has come for the world to hear the authentic story of who we are and what we stand for, from our own eyes, from our own mouths and from our own media and the people of our motherland.

The Zimbabwean story is one of hard work and resilience amid adversity, such as the illegal sanctions and climate change.

It is a narrative of the people’s victory, for our Independence, and sovereignty, as well exposing and shaming our country’s detractors.

The true and undiluted Zimbabwean story is about us the people who are masters of our own destiny.

The media must influence Zimbabwe’s national brand and strategic image in manner that reflects these core characteristics.

Further, I challenge our media to be also aware of the role it plays in advancing our national interests within the comity of nations through purposeful and focused engagements, guided by our Foreign Policy.

I call upon our content creators and all the stakeholders in the sector to help create and showcase our natural and cultural treasures.

Riding on modern technologies, as well as leveraging digital platforms, I urge you to craft appealing messaging and imagery that attracts both local and foreign capital, investments and tourism, among other socio-economic benefits.

Let us, therefore, move forward with determination and unity, empowering our media industry to be a shining beacon for inclusivity and national pride, that advances our national interests and celebrates being Zimbabwean.

In conclusion, I reiterate that a responsible, modern and accountable media is vital for a vibrant constitutional democracy, nation-building and the promotion of people-centred development.

Through this Zimbabwe Media Policy, we have taken a bold decision to ensurethat the sector remains a source of enlightenment, empowerment, progress, unity and the sustainable of development of our motherland, Zimbabwe.

With these remarks, it is now my singular honour and privilege to declare the Zimbabwe Media Policy officially launched.

God bless you all.God bless Zimbabwe. I thank you.