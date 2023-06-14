Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo is not being honest in his claim that the opposition in Zimbabwe is too weak to challenge for power.

Mahere says her party CCC is not weak by any measure:

“The prof is being dishonest. He knows

@CCCZimbabwe is not weak.

“By whatever metric you choose: by-election results, Afrobarometer report, SABI survey, public acceptance, ability to organise & mobilize.”

She adds that the ruling party is in fact in panic mode: “ZANU PF panic – the CCC is the most formidable political force in Zimbabwe.”

Apparently, Moyo says Zimbabwe will approach this year’s general elections without a formidable opposition to challenge the hegemony of Zanu PF giving the revolutionary party an advantage.

“In an interview aired on South Africa’s public broadcaster’s SABC Full View programme, Moyo criticised the opposition which he said is weak ahead of the August 23 polls.

“If you look at this election against the background of a previous election since 2000, this is the one election without an opposition.

“The one situation we have in Zimbabwe today and it has been developing since the last election is that there is a palpable absence of an organised, discernible, active opposition,” he said.

Moyo, once a supporter of Chamisa now turned critic, added: “It is common course that the leading opposition since 2000 which was in the form of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is no longer there and what there is in Zimbabwe today is an opaque movement which calls itself CCC that is led by advocate Nelson Chamisa; it is conspicuous by its absence in the political arena.”

The country is heading towards general elections slated for August 23, pitting Zanu PF’s leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa against main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa challenged Mnangagwa in 2018 elections under MDC Alliance banner before the Supreme court declared he was an illegitimate leader of the party.

Zwnews