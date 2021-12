President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self styled chief supporter Killer Zivhu says exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo is a political amateur when compared to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Zivhu who is former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South says Chamisa is better than the whole G40 leadership.

“Chamisa is a better politician than former and current members dze G40, even current members dze MDC-T hadzikwani paari,” he says.

Zivhu adds that MDC Alliance should not entertain Moyo, as he does not deserve to be anywhere near Chamisa.

“Prof Jonathan Moyo munovadini pedo na Chamisa, kana achirira ngaamutse G40 yake pa 2023.

“Kana ashaya kokuinda ngaadzokere ku Zanu-pf kana Zapu yaveko iyo,” he says.

Zwnews