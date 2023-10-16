The Commonwealth has reportedly distanced itself from a letter circulating in the media circles supposedly giving an update on Zimbabwe’s bid to rejoin the grouping.

In a letter dated 13 October 2023, which is purported to be from the Commonwealth says member states expressed concern over Zimbabwe’s suitability to be readmitted.

The Southern African Development Community observer mission which was led by former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba condemned the polls as not having been free and fair.

The European Union as well as the African Union also condemned the elections.

However, Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says the letter is fake.

“The Assistant Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Prof Luis Franceschi has told me that this letter is FAKE.

“Don’t share FAKE news!” Says Chin’ono.

Zwnews