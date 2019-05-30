Your days are over: Cartels warned

President Mnangagwa says corruption by government officials will not be tolerated, declaring that days of cartels are over.

He said this at the launch of Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) yesterday,.

“Corruption will not be condoned. Let’s turn a new leaf and build a prosperous Zimbabwe.” asserts President Mnangagwa as he declares PRAZ officially launched…….Let me reiterate that ethical behavior in procurement is paramount. This must never be taken lightly. Board of directors must know of their fiduciary duties,” he said.

The President highlighted that he is also aware of some departments that are grossly increasing prices of essential capital goods, saying his government will not tolerate such filthy, criminal and greedy tendencies.

“It is disheartening that purchases had been characterized by inflation of prices and other malpractices like doubling costs for self-serving objectives. I am aware that some Government officials would [also] inflate figures. That should stop. I challenge PRAZ to effectively carry out its mandate, play its mandate in a way that inspires confidence,” said President Mnangagwa.

He then handed over a donation of 175 desktop computers to the procurement entity, saying through an electronic procurement system, gone are the days when a project would go for one year in the office of PRAZ.

zbcnews