The under 17 Mighty warriors team secured a spot in the semi-finals of the COSAFA U17 Girls’ Championship after thrashing Lesotho 12-2 .

A major stride in women football.

After losing 3-nil to Botswana, Zimbabwe need a convincing win over Lesotho to progress.

A better goal difference was a determining factor.

With nine teams drawn in three groups, Zimbabwe had to push for a semi-final slot from Group C, where the top team from each group and the best runners-up would qualify.

Zwnews