A young man from Chimanimani was caught with another man’s wife.

He was beaten and later died from the injuries he sustained.

In revenge, the young man’s family left his coffin at the home of the accused.

Cases of crime suspects being beaten up by mob is common in the country, at times it ends in death.

Meanwhile, the police is on record calling on members of the public not to put the law into their own hands.

They urge members of the public to always surrender crime suspects to nearest police stations.

Zwnews