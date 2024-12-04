Prominent ZANU PF foot-soldier (Murakashi) Kudzai Mutisi has lambasted legendary musician Thomas Mapfumo for rejecting a vehicle gift by controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Mutisi says Mapfumo rejected the offer so that he could please people who are not able to help him in times of need.

“Well, Mapfumo is a grown man… Wicknell Chivayo made a very generous offer to him but he chose to excite people who don’t care about him… not everything deserves to be politicized, you should all abandon your silly politics….

“There was no principle in his decision, it was ill advised,” he says.

Mutisi was responding to a story by journalist Lance Guma who took a swipe at those who praised Mapfumo for rejecting Chivayo’s offer but could not help him when his homestead was recently gutted by fire.

Lance Guma wrote on Facebook: In March this year Thomas Mapfumo out of principle turned down an offer from Wicknell Chivayo worth US$500 000 made up of a house, car and cash.

Zimbabweans in their droves cheered and expressed their adoration for Mukanya who has stood by them through thick and thin for over several decades now.

Hardly 6 months later, in September, Mapfumo’s rural home in Domboshawa was burnt down by a fire and requires £5000 to rebuild. Donations are stuck at £85 and the question is obvious.

We hammer musicians for accepting gifts from Zanu PF and yet we are incapable of helping them in times of need? Those in the opposition movement are the WORST culprits.

You would expect them of all people to understand the cost of principled activism but they have chosen to fold their arms and act like they don’t know we have a chance to give back.

The same Mukanya has acknowledged their valiant efforts in the past but all they concentrate on are useless birthday messages.

Where then do we get the moral authority to lecture Baba and Mai Charamba, Fantan, Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele and many others for accepting cars from Chivayo?

Are we sending the message that we just enjoy seeing artists suffer and would rather laugh at them than help them.

Mapfumo is not a charity case. He has children who love and adore him and are more than capable of helping him.

Was there anything wrong in saying as the people of Zimbabwe we appreciate your sacrifice, we got this, we want to help you as a form of solidarity and a thank you for decades of courage.

This level of solidarity is shocking. It tells young people growing up that sticking your neck out to speak the truth and stand on principle is a useless exercise and you will suffer alone.

If this is who we are, PLEASE, we do not want to see any LECTURES directed at people who receive cars from Sir Wicknell.

This version of us is terrible. I have heard all manner of excuses from people who believe Mapfumo is not deserving of our help.

I cannot force anyone to support this cause. I just felt we had an opportunity to say THANK YOU to MUKANYA and something like this would have shown him our appreciation.

I know of Whatsapp groups dedicated to Mukanya. Why are you there? Just TALKING SHOPS and falling over each to show who is the biggest FAN. Aiwa tisadaro, vharai henyu ma groups enyu ayo. I know some who have contributed, we appreciate you.

Yes this is an angry post, I am not painting everyone with the same brush, but if the cap fits anyone, let them wear it. We still have a chance to make it right and show that we are better than this.