A former Zanu PF legislator has challenged ex-Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo to reveal why he suddenly turned against current Zimbabwe leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he sided with during the infamous Tsholotsho Declaration of 2004.

Killer Zivhu, the dismissed former ruling party Member of Parliament queried the fugitive Professor Moyo in a Wednesday evening tweet, saying:

“Prof Jonathan Moyo musingapopoti taurayi chokwadi chii chakaita kuti muvenge ED, inga ndimi maimhanya naye wani”.



Fusing the vernacular Shona with English, Zivhu reminded Moyo that the meeting which was held at a secondary school in his native Tsholotsho led to the dismissals of ‘others’ in the long-ruling Zanu PF- in power since the country’s attainment of independence in 1980.

“Pa Secondary yekumusha kwenyu paya vamwe vakadzingwa because of that meeting. Pana mai Mujuru imi na Kasukuwere mukapinda pose muchiti ED bhoo saka chii chakanetsa,” Zivhu wrote.



During the height of the factional fights which led to Mnangagwa’s dramatic ascendancy in 2017, Moyo led a clique of ruling party politicians who viciously fought against the incumbent leader’s political aspirations.

Mnangagwa replaced his wartime master and despot, the late Robert Mugabe following the dramatic political events of November 2017.

Zwnews