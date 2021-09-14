Temba Mliswa has accused Jah Prayzah of sleeping around with engaged and married women.

Threatening Jah Prayzah with evidence, the Norton MP called out the singer in the open and cautioned him to stop sleeping around with married women on the promise that “you will take care of them and their children.”

Said Mliswa via a social media post:

@jahprayzah you need to stop the habit of sleeping around with married women or women engaged to other men, on the promise that you will take care of them and their children. That’s a very bad habit. Unoita vana vatambure zvisina basa and unozvishoresa.

It has become your practice and as someone whose music I enjoyed very much this habit of yours is very unfortunate and pathetic. You are bringing confusion into people’s lives. Kana une nharo nazvo taura ndikubvisire maV11.

We are not pained by your success but this habit of yours is wrong. Handidi kutaura zvakawanda and will stop there unless you need the evidence.