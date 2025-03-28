Former Zengeza Member of Parliament Job Sikhala has urged ZANU PF to leave him out of their own fight, saying it is non of his business.

Sikhala made these sentiments after he was allegedly threaned by ZANU PF councillor, Tapiwa Mugangu.

“I wonder why this ZANU PF councillor, Tapiwa Mugangu from Kwekwe, is threatening me and Tendai Biti as if we have got anything to do with their fights.

“Pedzeranai ikoko.

“Chirikwenyuka rwendo runo. You used to laugh at us when we were fighting in the opposition.

“Musatizodza madhaka enyu!”

There infighting within the ruling party over succession issues.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa whose term ends in 2028, is showing signs of trying to extend it to beyond 2030.

This has angered a section of the party loyal to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who is next in line.

