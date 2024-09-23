Renowned social media influencer Shadaya Knight says Selmor Manatsa (no longer Mtukudzi) is a perfect example of what happens when a child inherits a parent’s bitterness.

Knight implies that it is sad that a married woman in her 40s is still making drama over her father’s legacy and inheritance.

“It’s clear to anyone with common sense, she’s simply bitter her father Oliver Mtukudzi left her mother & married another woman. Left everything to that woman.

“Even when Oliver was alive, she was always dramatic & very disrespectful to the extent that when he passed away they were not on talking terms.

“She has been in the music industry for over 2 decades & the only thing she’s known about is her drama with her step mother. Many young female artists have come & forged their own names, but here she is clinging to her father’s glory.

“Does she even know why his father dumped his mother for Daisy?

“Lesson: Children should not pick sides in their parents’ affairs,” he said.

Selmor, recently broke down and bared her soul on stage while speaking about the ill-treatment she has suffered at the hands of Daisy Mtukudzi, her step-mother.

She was performing at the Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts at late singer’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre, where she had been omitted before a public uproar and eventual inclusion.

Selmor, who came on stage alongside one of celebrated Black Spirits Band members Piki Kasamba, disclosed that she had been barred from Pakare Paya Arts Center for seven years.

The venue was built and operated by Oliver Mtukudzi before his passing on January 23, 2019.

Zwnews