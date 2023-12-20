Former ZANU PF Youth Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu says he was fired from the party for lacking table manners.

Tsenengamu was expelled from the ruling party in 2020.

Tsenengamu was fired after a Politburo meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Harare and chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Expelled,” posted Tsenengamu on his Facebook page soon after the ruling.

Tsenengamu was suspended earlier on together with deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu after addressing a press conference where they claimed top allies of Mnangagwa including Kuda Tagwirei, had captured State institutions and were running cartels, something which was seriously affecting the country’s economy.

Zwnews