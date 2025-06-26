Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says corruption can not be stopped by making speeches, but strong action.

Chin’ono who is known for exposing corruption by senior government officials says issuing threats alone to deal with corrupt individuals is not enough.

“Zimbabwe’s Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga warns corrupt businessmen that their day of reckoning is undoubtedly coming.

“He could have simply picked up the phone and spoken to Kuda Tagwirei, who insulted every Zimbabwean who is not a tenderpreneur as foolish.

“Corruption will not be defeated by speeches, it will be defeated by the courage to hold the untouchables accountable.

“Until then, these warnings are nothing but noise from those complicit in the rot,” says.

Apparently, Chiwenga speaking during a Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce meeting condemned the rise of unregistered and untraceable operators, labelling them as “phantom entrepreneurs” who threaten economic stability by conducting non-transparent business without any identifiable capital or legitimate enterprise structure.

“This culture of briefcase businesspeople – where funds materialise without traceable origins – is not only detrimental to economic stability but reflects a serious erosion of our ethical standards,” he stated.

Dr. Chiwenga emphasized that wealth must be earned through “discipline, hard work, innovation, and value addition” and warned that “the day of reckoning will come for those who seek to subvert our economic principles through shadowy means.” In his address to delegates, he reiterated the importance of zero tolerance for corruption:

“Rent-seeking and opaque practices have no place in a modern, competitive economy. Our future must be built on a foundation of transparency, discipline, and national responsibility.”

His remarks reinforce government’s call for greater accountability and the need to align the private sector with Zimbabwe’s development goals.

However, Chiwenga seems to be a lone fighter, as his boss President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is accused of dining with corrupt individuals and people with questionable business practices.

