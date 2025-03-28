Prominent ZANU PF foot-soldier (Murakashi) GaChange has warned the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa not to intimidate them saying enough is enough.

He says it has been long Chinamasa intimidating them, but that should end.

“I am not going to be cowed or intimidated by Chinamasa @ChinamasaPA and Dereck Goto @dereckgoto his mujibha that’s bullshit we are very much aware of their game plan they hired Andrew Maimba

@andrew_maimba aka Joe to assassinate us, we are very much aware of their game plan on the 31st of March there will be consequences vanofunga kuti havasikuzivikanwa game ravo manje vakanyangira yaona,” he wrote on his X handle.

Chinamasa recently fired some of the party’s foot-soldiers including group leader Jones Musara on various allegations, but President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa reversed the move.

Zwnews