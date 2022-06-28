Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has scoffed at the recent monetary measures announced by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya saying they can’t jumpstart the economy as if it were a car battery.

Zivhu says:

“News reaching Chivi this morning about Gold coins, this finance guys will sell bronze, madini kungozvirega modzokera kwamakabva pataiva nevedu vana Chinamasa, Biti , Kuruneri and others zvaiva nani vanhu vaitenga mbudzi pa Christmas, now chero chingwa vochionera pa social media.”

He adds that the economy cannot be jumpstarted like a car battery:

“Jump start is good on batteries not economy, fire fighting is good in farms not economy, mujolo ndewe vanhu kwete economy, nhema mungarevera vanhu kwete economy, hasha dzinoitirwa vanhu kwete economy, yangova njake njake chokwadi, imbwa dzofura sora, mombe dzodya nyama.”

The monetary authorities recently announced measures they believe would save the country’s dying economy.

However, some economic analysts argued that without addressing the fundamentals the measures will not work.

