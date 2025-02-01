Prominent ZANU PF apologist and foot-soldier Kudzai Mutisi has warned President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa that succession can be delayed but can not be stopped.

Posting on his X handle, Mutisi said succession is a law of nature, adding that leaders good or bad will eventually be replaced by someone.

He said the earlier Mnangagwa groom his successor the better for perfect transition.

Mutisi writes:

Ask the average Zimbabwean: What is Vision 2030???

More than 90% of Zimbabweans may not even know what’s Vision 2030. With the new push for President

@edmnangagwa

to extend his term of office, many now associate Vision 2030 with Toxic/Unproductive Politics.

Vision 2030 & it’s DELIVERABLES were supposed to be President ED’s legacy. What made him attractive to many Zimbabweans was his focus on developing the country’s infrastructure especially the roads and the irrigation infrastructure. For the best part of his first term, the momentum was great and his supporters were all united in publicising his achievements.

Sadly, the LEGACY TERM (2nd Term) has turned into a VERY UNPRODUCTIVE one. ZANU PF supporters are now terribly divided because of the toxic politics surrounding the Term Extension issue. All the achievements have taken a back seat, it’s now all about this UNPOPULAR & UNNECESSARY campaign. Whether it succeeds or fails, it will now be the HALLMARK of his presidency. It now deletes & desecrates the image that he projected so well: A VERY DIFFERENT leader who wants the best for the people.

SUCCESSION FACTS

Family Businesses and Organisations that fail to have a clear plan for succession end up failing. A successor needs to be mentored & promoted so that the transition is SMOOTH. Moreover, the incumbent will rest assured that his VISION & INTERESTS are safe. Chaotic succession has very devastating consequences.

It’s VERY IMPORTANT for us to understand that SUCCESSION IS INEVITABLE, it’s one of the LAWS OF PHYSICS that can’t be broken. All the good & bad leaders in history were eventually succeeded by others. You can DELAY succession, but you can’t stop it. Wise leaders plan for it & they do so when they still can.

The 2030ist group in ZANU PF has adopted the FAILED & DISASTROUS G40 strategy of fighting their perceived opponents by insisting on keeping the incumbent in power. Instead of promoting their own preferred successor, they chose to BLOCK their perceived opponent by insisting that there is no vacancy. That approach is FATALISTIC because it leaves them with no centre of power while the other side has A KNOWN preferred candidate. With G40, we later saw that almost all the G40 honchos wanted to be president. With Lacoste, their preferred candidate was known: ED.

A RESET IS NEEDED ASAP

A day is VERY LONG in politics, a lot of things can happen that alter the course of history. Because of this, righting wrongs & mending relationships shouldn’t be delayed for tomorrow: Tomorrow might be too late. In 2017, we heard how President Mugabe tried to mend relations with ED but it was too late. Fortunately, ED was a gracious successor who still protected Mugabe’s family & interests.

With the current 2030ist campaign, we are seeing a repeat of history. Overzealous folks are dishing insults all over, & relations are being severed. Young people who will likely outlive those they are FIGHTING FOR are forgetting that they face a future without those they are rallying behind. That future can be sour, politics is unforgiving sometimes.

The RESET is needed & the President remains the ADULT IN THE ROOM. He is the only person who can put an end to the toxic politicking. He can do so in several ways:

Reiterate that he doesn’t want to stay in power beyond 2028 & call for an end to the 2030ist campaigns. Make it clear that he is interested in staying in power beyond 2028 & immediately initiate the process to achieve that. He can’t continue to just watch in silence. Announce the succession process for ZANU PF, making it clear when the public lobbying/nominations can start. This may involve sanctioning (suspending & expelling) those who campaign/lobby before the stipulated date.

These 3 interventions are necessary to avoid wasting time on UNPRODUCTIVE activities. The country held elections in 2023, it’s time for delivering not electioneering.