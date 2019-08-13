You broke my virginity: Lorraine Guyo blasts promoter

A war of words between comedienne Lorraine Guyo of the Ndinyengeiwo fame and her former brand manager and lover Thomas Chizhanje aka CST has reached the tipping point with both parties exchanging harsh words.

Leaked chats between the parties show that money played a big part in their decision to split.

The two had a lengthy squabble about money with Lorraine alleging that CST owes her money.

Lorraine didn’t mince her words as she accused CST of soliciting se_xual favors from her.

She claimed the social media influencer took her virginity and carelessly dumped her among other things.

