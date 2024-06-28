At the first debate in Atlanta, President Joe Biden sharply criticized former President Donald Trump over his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, accusing Trump of having the “morals of an alley cat.”

The debate was widely regarded as chaotic, with Biden stumbling over his responses and occasionally rambling. Trump, on the other hand, frequently resorted to falsehoods and largely evaded direct answers, notably dodging questions about whether he would accept the 2024 election results.

Biden’s pointed remarks, referencing Trump’s alleged affair and the sexual abuse civil lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, came after Trump attacked Hunter Biden, who was recently found guilty on federal gun charges.

“The crimes you are still charged with — think of all the civil penalties you owe,” Biden stated. “How many millions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public? For a whole range of things? For having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant?”

Biden reiterated that Trump possesses the “morals of an alley cat.”

In response, Trump denied the allegations, stating, “I never had sex with a porn star,” and described his recent hush money trial as “rigged and politically motivated.”

A jury previously found Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, awarding her $5 million in damages. Earlier this year, another jury determined Trump had defamed Carroll, resulting in an additional $83.3 million in damages.

Trump’s hush money trial, related to the alleged affair with Stormy Daniels in 2006, concluded with a Manhattan jury finding him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The payments were made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to prevent her from disclosing the affair.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be named the GOP presidential nominee.

Additionally, Trump faces financial penalties in his New York civil fraud case. In February, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and his company misled bankers and insurers, resulting in $355 million in fines and over $110 million in interest. Trump and his associates are also barred from conducting business in New York for three years.

Earlier in the debate, Trump brought up Hunter Biden’s laptop, which had been left at a Delaware computer repair shop and contained emails, text messages, and explicit photos. This has been a focal point for right-wing opponents.

Trump did not hesitate to criticize Biden’s performance, which was marred by a raspy voice and rambling statements. When Biden defended his executive actions on immigration, Trump retorted, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence — and I don’t think he knows what he said either.”