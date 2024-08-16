Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has lambasted absent father who don’t take good care of their children.

Chin’ono bemoans prominent musicians who are in this bracket saying they are useless, no matter how good their music could be.

He writes: I want to say to all the men following me here, normalise not having kids you can’t look after.

A real man takes care of his children.

Children raised by both parents generally do well in all aspects of life.

It is foolish to have kids you can’t raise, only irresponsible people do that.

Being a father is not just about donating sperm, it is about being there for your children.

Research has shown that children who have both parents present and involved in their lives tend to have better outcomes in terms of education, health, and social development.

Make the world a better place for kids by not having children you can’t look after.

It is sad that there are super star entertainers who spread their sperm but can’t be man enough to look after their kids.

I don’t care how good your music is or how famous you are in the world of entertainment, if you are an absent father, you are a useless douchebag. I man say so!

At least if you can’t give them time, look after them financially at the very least.

It is embarrassing that we have men in our midst who defend such nonsense of having a trailer load of kids that they can’t look after, such men are FOOLS!

Big up to Shabba for being there for his kids and for staying with his wife for 32 years.

Big up to men like Denzel Washington for being good role models for the black child.

Goodnight!