United Kingdom based Zimbabwean lawyer Brighton Mutebuka has lambasted Movement for Democratic Change leader Douglas Mwonzora saying he lacks wisdom and sound judgement.

Mwonzora had said he believes President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s word that he is not interested in staying in power beyond his term limit which ends in 2028.

Mwonzora said people are worrying over nothing, implying that they should relax.

“From this video

@edmnangagwa was clear about the unconstitutionality of the extension of term.

“Now where did things change? Where did this madness, this international embarrasment and abomination of trying to desecrate the constitution come from?”

However, Mutebuka believes Mwonzora is an excited fool (blissfully naive) who is failing to read ED’s hidden agenda.

“You’re blissfully naive. That’s why ED had you for dinner. ED deserves an honorary doctorate for “performing arts.”

“This is all part of an elaborate grand scheme of subterfuge, smoke & mirrors, which you clearly fell for hook, line & sinker.

It’s done in stages!