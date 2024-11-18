Veteran and yesteryear broadcaster Simon Pashoma Ncube is seemingly hit by hard times and seeks for a meeting with controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Ncube one of the greatest broadcasters to ever emerge from Zimbabwe is now based in Chikomba West constituency.

Speaking in a video which has since gone viral, Ncube is visibly in distress.

He used to work for Radio 2 now Radio Zimbabwe during the 80s/ 90s.

Without the help of computers, yesteryear DJs like Ncube banked on their deep knowledge, natural talent and passion for music to create engaging and memorable line-ups.

Voices of Eric Knight, Malachi Nkomo, Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda, Sam Sibanda, Sam Mkhithika, Noxeba Nkandla, Joe Panganai Mukaronda, Simon Pashoma Ncube and many others became popular with listeners while on Radio 2 at the time.

The programmes the DJs churned out were top-notch, like Zviri muchinokoro, Dzakaita mukurumbira, Kwaziso, Engilikhethele zona, Radio 2 Top 20, and Chakafukidza Dzimba Matenga, Rova Ngoma Mtavara, Swerengoma—just to mention a few.

