The Chinese government through its Embassy in Harare has implored western countries to remove sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The diplomatic mission says sanctions are denting the country’s capacity to improve citizens’ livelihoods.

“Sanctions have gravely hobbled Zimbabwe’s capability to develop economy & improve people’s livelihood.

“We fully support the just call by President

@edmnangagwa, President Ramaphosa, the AU rotating Chairperson and many other African leaders to lift all illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Western countries imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe over human rights violations.

Zwnews