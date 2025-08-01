Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says a lot of money was wasted by the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led government as they invested it in trying to destroy him.

“RETHINK YOUR PRIORITIES.. So much money has been invested, wasted and pumped into destroying one individual (this nc), but then it didn’t work, it’s not working and it will not work.

“They have put so much money, cars and much more into destroying ‘yours truly’, a fellow citizen, who is merely trying to make a positive contribution and difference.

“More money has been allocated TO DESTROY than TO BUILD. Even more money is set aside just to decimate one person, than is allocated to certain key ministries and essential priorities.

“How much money has been put to the spooky and nefarious organizations like FAZ?

“How much has been dedicated to hatchet jobs and wicked schemes to corrupt, manipulate and contaminate elections? Rethink your politics!”