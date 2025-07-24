Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71, his representative confirms.

First responders received a call from his Florida home at 10:00 local time over a report of “cardiac arrest”, authorities say – he was pronounced dead at hospital later.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was the biggest professional wrestler of the 80s and 90s and went on to achieve crossover fame

Tributes from the wrestling world, political sphere and Hollywood have been pouring in, with many remembering him as an “American pop culture fixture”

Known for red and yellow outfits, “Real American” entrance music, and army of “Hulkamaniac” fans, he continued wrestling well into his 50s

In 2018, he was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame after being ejected for using a racist slur.

