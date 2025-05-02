The 2025 Worldwide Symposium on Geographical Indications is underway in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The event is a collaboration between the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Companies and Intellectual Property Office of Zimbabwe.

It focuses on GIs’ role in protecting traditional knowledge, promoting local resources, and fostering international collaboration for economic and sustainable development.

The Symposium provides a forum for exchanging ideas and perspectives on issues relating to the use and protection of geographical indication and also offers technical insights and information on recent developments in the field.

The symposium has attracted participants from across Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with discussions centred on the promotion of sustainable rural development, protection of GI products, and strengthening intellectual property systems.

Zwnews