The iconic Exhibition Park (Harare Showgrounds) is set for a major transformation if the disclosure by the City of Harare Mayor councillor Ian Makone that plans are underway for the construction of conference centre, a shopping centre and hotel is anything to go by.

Makone disclosed this after meeting Zimbabwe Agricultural Society officials as one of the trustees of the organization.

“Mayor of Harare 2023-2028 @IanMakone1 Today, met the Zim Agric Society. The Mayor of Hre is one of the 5 Trustees charged with looking after Society assets.

“I was briefed on the future of the Society & prospects of a shopping and conference centre & a hotel. Signature projects that connect with the future,” he posted on his X handle.

Property developer Terrace Africa recently announced a new project to develop a world-class shopping centre at the Harare Exhibition Park area along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

This project is driven by the strong demand for retail space both in the Central Business District (CBD) and suburban space due to the growing number of retail business.

The development, which is planned to commence before the end of this year, is expected to meet the calls by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by catering for their shopping needs.

Meanwhile, the iconic Exhibition Park is house to the country’s premier business and agricultural event (The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show) formerly Harare Agricultural Show.

Zwnews