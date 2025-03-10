The World Bank identifies Zimbabwe’s mining, agribusiness, and tourism sectors as key drivers for economic growth, urging the private sector to seize untapped opportunities.

With abundant reserves of lithium, platinum, and growing global demand for energy minerals, coupled with a thriving tourism industry, Zimbabwe is set for a major economic boom.

World Bank senior country economist for Zimbabwe Victor Steenbergen said this last week.

He said this while delivering a presentation entitled, “Mobilising the Private Sector in Support of Economic Transformation,” at a Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Business and Economic Outlook Symposium for 2025.

Zimbabwe’s economy has for years been affected by low investment inflows.

The country’s manufacturing sector is in the woods, as imports take center stage.

Zwnews