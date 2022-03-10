The World Bank has predicted the country’s economic growth to be below 4.3 per cent.

“… growth is expected to be lower than 4.3% due to rising inflation both globally & locally & the potential resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic which causes the govt to impose lockdowns,” senior economist Stella Illieva.

Illieva said the widening of the official and parallel market rate was worrisome, although annual inflation had gone down to around 60% from 837% a few years ago.

Meanwhile, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) prepares for the official opening of the tobacco marketing season at the end of this month, it is the auction floors’ capability to sustain the needs of buyers and sellers that are under the spotlight.

Zwnews