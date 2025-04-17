Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says there is no way popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa could dislodge ZANU PF without working with insiders.

Chamisa had posted:

“ONE PEOPLE…When Zimbabweans are one and united nothing is impossible. And when people are divided nothing is possible. Nothing works.

“Look at what credible elections, agreed national processes, progressive politics and unity can do for a nation. The video below testifies that. This is in South Africa. Together we shall be the best!”

Responding to Chamisa’s statement, Maswerasei said:

“The honest truth is that, JUST LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE, there is nothing at all you can offer the people of Zimbabwe.

“You once asked me if it was impossible to take power without ZANU PF insiders and I made it clear it was indeed impossible. You know about that conversation.”

Maswerasei who is in the Generation 40 camp added that the biggest mistake Chamisa did was to abandon his party.

“Making matters worse is that, rather than fighting to defend and protect your election victory, you decided to abandon the house. That was the biggest bad decision you made in your political career. Yes I know you were threatened but which other opposition leader hasn’t been?”

Challenged if he was saying the truth in that he had a dialogue with Chamisa, Maswerasei said the two had a telephone conversation.

“Why should I when he knows pretty well of the telephone conversations we used to have between February and July 2023? I have no reason to lie about this at all. You can ask him.”

Meanwhile, war veteran Knox Chivero (pictured) assured Chamisa that they will indeed work with him once they remove President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office.

Chivero said they will reach out to Chamisa calling him a national asset.

“We will reach out to you young man, now we are dealing with our in-house issues to remove Mnangagwa first before we do so, you are a national asset.”

Zwnews