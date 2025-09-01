Zimbabwe is transitioning from its current multi-currency system, where the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) coexists with foreign currencies, to a full mono-currency regime by 2030.

The central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) made these remarks in a press statement.

RBZ said under this system, all domestic transactions will be conducted solely in ZiG, while foreign currency will still be available for imports, travel, and medical needs.

The central bank is supporting this transition through policies that promote stability, expand ZiG’s use, and ensure access to foreign currency.

With growing confidence, businesses, individuals, and institutions are expected to adopt ZiG more widely.

Key Milestones

Foreign Reserves Growth – Achieve 3–6 months’ import cover.

Stable Inflation – Reduce inflation to 30% by December 2025, targeting single digits from 2026 onwards.

Exchange Rate Stability – Maintain parallel market premium below 30%.