Two Mabvuku women on Tuesday appeared in court for allegedly murdering a notorious Mabvuku robber when they were attacked on their way from fetching water in the morning.

The duo of Phoebe Tembo, 47, and Petronella Ndlovu, 22, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

The Court released them on $500 bail and ordered them to report three times a week at ZRP Mabvuku as well as not to interfere with State witnesses.

Allegations are that on October 10, at around 5am and at an open space near Lafarge New Stands Mabvuku the two were coming from a well where they were attacked by the now deceased Mathew Gunungo who demanded their cellphones.

When he realized that they were not complying with his demands he started dragging Ndlovu, the court heard.

Tembo intervened to rescue Ndlovu leading to a scuffle then the now deceased hit Tembo once on her mouth with an iron bar and she lost a tooth.

Tembo reportedly then pulled the now deceased’s testicles during the scuffle but was overpowered then he pinned her to the ground trying to strangle her then Ndlovu struck him several times on the head with his iron bar leading to his death.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State. -Chronicle

