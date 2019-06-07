Woman’s body found along Mucheke river

Masvingo residents got yet another shock this week when remains of a woman in an advanced state of decomposition were found along Mucheke River on Wednesday morning barely 500 meters from the CBD.

The remains were found a day after the almost lifeless body of a taxi driver was found in a bush next to Masvingo Teachers’ College. The driver died minutes after admission to hospital.

Police spokesperson Charity Mazula appealed to members of the public with a missing relative to visit Masvingo Central Police Station.

Some people suspect that the woman was raped before she was murdered as her bra was found by the side of the remains. There was also a green t-shirt and khaki shorts.