WHAT started off as a normal day for a 28-year-old woman turned into a tragedy last week.

She was murdered and her body was dumped in a stream near a shopping centre in Chinhoyi.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, told H-Metro that Petronella Mapuranga left home in Gadzema suburb at around 6pm.

She was going to the main bus terminus to buy relish for supper.

She said at around 8pm, on the same day, her church-mate, Yvonne Mudonzvo, received a call from her number from another person, who told her that Margret had been stabbed with a knife, by an unknown person.

Insp Chitove said on Thursday, Mudonzvo searched for Margret, but couldn’t find her, and she made a missing person’s report at Chemagamba Police Station the following morning.

Insp Chitove said the following day, a girl who was fetching water saw Margaret’s naked body in the stream.

“A report was filed and CID Chinhoyi attended the crime scene.

“Her body had some injuries on the left eye.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station.”

