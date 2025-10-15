The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chisumbanje has arrested Vengai Chivange (40) in connection with a robbery case which occurred in a bushy area in Checheche, Chipinge, on 09/10/25.

The suspect, along with his accomplice, who is yet to be arrested, allegedly attacked a complainant who was resting under a shade with her daughter.

The two began assaulting the complainant, accusing her of picking up money they had lost.

They then robbed her of USD3 300, ZAR15 400 and a ZTE cellphone before fleeing the scene. Police have since recovered USD 1 050, ZAR 5 700 in cash and the complainant’s cellphone.

In other news, on 13/10/25, Police in Mazowe arrested Rodrick Kativhu in connection with a case of theft of armoured cables which occurred at Foyle Farm, Mazowe.

The suspect was apprehended by security guards while vandalizing a ZETDC transformer and stealing the cables.

Police recovered a black satchel from the suspect, which contained 12 spanners, three knives, a pair of pliers, an adjustable steel spanner, four pieces of copper cable and various clothing items.