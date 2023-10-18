The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chegutu is investigating a case of murder in which a woman was found dead with a deformed head at Muguti Farm on 17/10/23.

According to information posted by police on X the victim’s son (6) and daughter (8 months) were found at the scene.

Investigations by the police have established that the victim and her children had travelled from Nhowe, Norton to sell fish at the farm.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews