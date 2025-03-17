The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may assist to locate Nyarai Njanji who was last seen at her homestead at St Barnabas, Chief Chirau, Zvimba sometime in 2005.

She was last seen packing her belongings and leaving home to an unknown destination.

The authorities are therefore inviting anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 70 36 31 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP says it has taken note of a viral video on social media in which two men are clearly seen brutally attacking a man with a slasher and switches.

The incident occurred on 22/02/2025 at Gocherai Village, Mazungunye, Bikita.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim, who is a suspected mental patient, was attacked by the suspects for allegedly uprooting groundnuts plants belonging to their mother.

The suspects are believed to be hiding in Mutare. Investigations are in progress to account for the suspects.

Zwnews