The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Mwenezi have arrested Daisy Ivy Makanaka (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 10/07/24 at Masvosva Village.

The suspect struck her husband, Talent Golden Masuku (40) with a log on the head and stabbed him with a kitchen knife on the back after finding him in the company of his ex-wife, Shingirai Mativenga (44).

The victim died on the spot.

The suspect also struck Shingirai Mativenga on the head with a log and bit her on the cheek.

In other news, police in Gokwe have arrested Deline Kademaunga in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on 05/07/24 at Kademaunga Village, Gokwe South.

The suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy who later died and placed the body inside the trunk of a baobab tree.

