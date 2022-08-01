In a very sad development, a 50-year old Gutu woman reportedly killed her husband after he had chased away patrons at a shebeen they were operating, national police authorities have said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement that:

“ZRP Gutu is investigating a murder case in which Simbarashe Kufakunesu (51) died on 30/07/22 after he was struck with a brick on the head and chest by his wife, Mirika Joni (50) at Mawarire Village on 28/07/22.”

According to the police, ‘the victim had chased away beer patrons at the homestead where the couple was operating a shebeen and this did not go well with the suspect’.

Zwnews