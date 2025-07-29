The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a suspected murder case in which the body of an unidentified woman was found floating in a stream in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo, on 26/07/25.

The body had visible bruises on the face and a swollen left eye.

The woman was partially dressed in a checked white, red and black dress and was barefooted.

The police is calling on anyone with information is urged to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP reports a road traffic accident which occurred at the 144 km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on 28/07/2025, when the driver of a Zhongtong bus, which had 31 passengers, lost control of the bus, veered off the road and overturned before landing on its side.

About 23 passengers were injured and referred to Rutenga Clinic for medical attention.

More details will be released in due course.

Zwnews